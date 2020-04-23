2 men create website to support local Americus eateries during pandemic

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Two Americus men are helping bring life to local eateries during the COVID-19 crisis.
What started as a simple list on a piece of construction paper is turning into a way to help local Americus eateries during the COVID-19 crisis.
“In my horrible handwriting wrote down local Americus and surrounding open (restaurants) that we know of. I took a picture of this, posted it on Facebook. My good friend Tripp Pomeroy saw it. The next day he reached out to me and said what do you think about turning this into a website,” said Brannon Parks, one of the website creators.
That idea sparked the creation of Americuseats.com.
The website gives you a list of open local restaurants and ordering information.
It now has around a dozen places listed. No profit was gained and it was done all by volunteer help.
“I thought what can I do to make people aware that these local places are still open. They want to serve you and they are hurting,” explained Parks.
The two friends said they are thankful that chain restaurants are open but wanted to shine some light on their friends and neighbors’ local businesses.
Pomeroy is experiencing the COVID-19 crisis firsthand. He is the CEO of the Americus coffee staple, Cafe Campesino.
His store is not closed but it is only servicing curbside.
"what we’re hoping is that people can see who’s open and who’s not open and pay attention to the site so the minute that some of these closed places do reopen, folks in Americus, and we know they will, will do everything they can to support them and help bring life back into their businesses,” said Pomeroy.
They said they plan to keep the website even after the COVID-19 crisis ends.
