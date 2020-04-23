MILITARY MATTERS: Soldier’s spouse, turned entrepreneur, helps families during COVID-19 pandemic

(WTVM)- It’s typical for a military family to move every two to three years, but the coronavirus pandemic halted all of those reassignments until the middle of May.
Now, military leaders could extend the restrictions into the summer, leaving many families in limbo.
There’s a new normal for many people lately, including for military spouse-turned entrepreneur Monique Jefferson and her Air Force family who’s living, working, and playing at the house. She’s helping her family adapt, but she’s also helping other military families as co-founder of the My Ultimate PCS app.
PCS stands for permanent change of station, which is when military families move to their next post. With those moves halted, families can’t go anywhere. But they can still use Jefferson’s app now to prepare.
“There’s also the inventory section where you can have kids create their own room and take pictures and upload them to the cloud," Jefferson said.
The Army’s Human Resources Command Major General Joseph Calloway said thousands of families are impacted by the Department of Defense orders. He said the halt to all military relocation is a logistical nightmare for military leaders, but it’s worth the sacrifices.
“If we’re going to win the fight, it’s going to take all of us,” Calloway said.
For families who already shipped their household belongings and cars to their next assignment, Calloway said the military offers hardship pay of up to $1,500 per month for things like car rentals.
As for families waiting out the pandemic, the commander offers some advice.
“Maintain your physical well-being, your spiritual well-being, and your mental well-being. Get outside and go for a run,” Calloway added.
He also said service members should use the difficult situation to focus on a new mission—spend quality time with loved ones.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.