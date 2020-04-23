Miss Georgia competition rescheduled for July

Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition (Source: Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition)
By Alex Jones | April 23, 2020 at 9:20 AM EDT - Updated April 23 at 9:20 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Miss Georgia competition held annually in Columbus has been postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Miss Georgia is typically crowned in the Fountain City in June, but social distancing rules and fear of spreading the virus are pushing the time table back just a bit.

The 76th annual scholarship competition, which is part of the Miss America Organization, will now be held July 22-25 at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts in Columbus.

Miss Georgia 2019 Victoria Hill won two preliminary rounds in the Miss America competition before being named first runner-up.

