Miss Georgia competition rescheduled for July

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Miss Georgia competition held annually in Columbus has been postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Miss Georgia is typically crowned in the Fountain City in June, but social distancing rules and fear of spreading the virus are pushing the time table back just a bit.
The 76th annual scholarship competition, which is part of the Miss America Organization, will now be held July 22-25 at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts in Columbus.
For ticket information for the Miss Georgia 2020 competition, click here.
