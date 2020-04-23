Nail salons in Columbus preparing to reopen amid COVID-19 pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s plan to slowly reopen the state begins Friday with several businesses opening, including, hair and nail salons and gyms among others.
Nail salons are a tough place to stay six feet away from others because as the name implies, someone is working on your nails. One Columbus salon is implementing some strict rules to keep people safe.
Diamond Nails is located on the corner of Whittlesley Boulevard and Moon Road in Columbus. It’s been closed for more than a month.
But with Kemp’s controversial plan to reopen the state, nail salons like this one are allowed to begin seeing customers Friday.
“Obviously, we don’t have to open, but our bills still have to be paid. I mean, the first is coming again," said owner My Tran.
Tran said the experience of getting your nails done will be different now.
“We take social distancing very seriously," she said. "But I’ve never seen someone who does nails six feet away.”
Tran said they are only taking appointments, no walk-ins, and they plan to have 10 people or less in the spa at a time. If you’re hoping to wait while a loved one is getting serviced, you’ll have to wait outside. They’ll also be spacing people out, so only one client and technician are seated at each row of tables and they are installing shields at each work station.
“We love the shield, but again you still have to stick your hands under it. I still have to touch you. We are taking that very seriously, so of course we’re going to provide gloves, cut off the tip of your nails, you can do just your nails only. We have masks for our clients, we have masks for ourselves, and we have face shields, so straight zombie apocalypse," Tran said.
Tran said this weekend is only a soft opening. They will see how things go and making changes if necessary to keep employees and customers safe.
