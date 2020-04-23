Residents express concern over unemployment benefits as Georgia prepares to reopen

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Under Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s order’s to reopen the state Friday, a number of residents around the Chattahoochee Valley are wondering if they are required to go back to work despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
According to numbers released Thursday from the Georgia Department of Labor, unemployment rates have skyrocketed, surpassing nearly one million claims for the month of March.
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said the uptick in the numbers is mainly because of COVID-19 and businesses having to lay off or furlough employees.
Residents like Jasheeda Greene are wary of returning to work during the pandemic and she wants to know if she can still receive unemployment if she chooses not to return to work for health concerns.
“I’m afraid to go back to work and do the same thing that I was doing because I’m not sure if everything is going to be over yet,” Greene said.
Butler said yes you can qualify for unemployment, but you’ll have to show proof of the cause.
“In a lot of cases, quitting can be covered by unemployment, but you’ll have to show proof of the issue you’re having,” he said.
For local resident Zyniya Dunton, another challenge is trying to get unemployment with the local department being closed and only operating by phone calls.
“It’s very hard for people to get unemployment being that large companies like the department of labor aren’t working," Dunton said. "There’s a lot of people who are unemployed who don’t even have 25 or 30 dollars to get them through the next week.”
Butler said his department is working seven days a week to process claims that come in, and if you filed one, whether that be on the phone or online, you’ll get what you qualified for regardless.
“Whatever you qualified for, you’ll still get. It doesn’t matter even in normal times,” he said.
Butler said for those employees who choose to go back to work but maybe working under reduced hours, employees can earn up to $300 a week and still qualify for unemployment under the emergency declaration Payroll Protection Program.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.