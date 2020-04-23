Springer Opera House Costume Shop donates 600+ handmade masks to PCR

By Alex Jones | April 23, 2020 at 9:40 AM EDT - Updated April 23 at 9:40 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Piedmont Columbus Regional Foundation wants to acknowledge all of the donations they received throughout the week, but one in particular stands out.

The Costume Shop at the Springer Opera House donated 660 hand-sewn face masks to the hospital.

Other members of the community also lent a helping hand in making donations to help keep patients and healthcare workers safe and healthy in the fight against COVID-19.

