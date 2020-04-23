Springer Opera House Costume Shop donates 600+ handmade masks to PCR

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Piedmont Columbus Regional Foundation wants to acknowledge all of the donations they received throughout the week, but one in particular stands out.
The Costume Shop at the Springer Opera House donated 660 hand-sewn face masks to the hospital.
Other members of the community also lent a helping hand in making donations to help keep patients and healthcare workers safe and healthy in the fight against COVID-19.
If you would like to make a monetary donation to the Piedmont Columbus Regional Foundation, click here.
If you would like to make a food or item donation, click here and give them a description of what you would like to donate.
