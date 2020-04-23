Suspect arrested in Auburn for breaking and entering auto, theft, and card fraud

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A suspect was arrested Wednesday on multiple charges.
Caiden Nicolas Taft, 19, is charged with three counts of unlawful breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, second-degree theft of property, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card, and fourth-degree theft of property.
Officers responded to a call in the 700 block of Tanglewood Drive in Auburn. Upon arrival, they discovered multiple items were stolen from vehicles along Tanglewood Avenue as well as Millbranch Drive. Officer also located a credit card that has been reported stolen from one of the vehicles. The card had been used to make a fraudulent purchase.
Taft was arrested after being developed as a suspect.
Taft was transported to the Lee County Jail where he was held on a $14,500 bond.
