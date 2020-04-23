Three Woodbury men arrested in GBI meth trafficking, cocaine possession bust

WOODBURY, Ga. (WTVM) - The GBI West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office has arrested three Woodbury men as a result of several search warrants and arrest warrants.
An investigation that began in March 2020 resulted in search warrants for the distribution and trafficking of methamphetamine and cocaine were executed in Woodbury, Ga. at the following locations:
- 100 block of Country Club Road
- 600 block of Country Club Road
- 200 block of Bray Road
- Kastle Inn in the 11500 block of E. Hwy. 85
Authorities were able to seize methamphetamine with a street value of $10,000, cocaine with a street value of $5,000, marijuana, three firearms and $40,000 in currency.
These arrest warrants led to the arrests of three men:
- 35-year-old Jerald Noel Bolen - conspiracy to trafficking in methamphetamine. He is being held in the Spalding County Jail.
- 40-year-old Lavor Mondrell Weaver - conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. He is being held in the Meriwether County Jail.
- 39-year-old Demario Ferguson - conspiracy to distribute cocaine. He is being held in the Meriwether County Jail.
Additional charges and arrests are pending.
