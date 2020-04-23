Wild Wing Cafe in Columbus shows appreciation to healthcare workers with catered lunch

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A healthcare organization in Columbus received a catered lunch Thursday for all it’s doing to care for people during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wild Wing Café provided spaghetti lunches with side salads to over 130 people at Columbus Hospice.
This marked the first time the restaurant provided food to the center, however, employees said this is just another normal day that they can give back to the community.
"It feels great to me because they are working around the clock to keep us safe and sound and we are doing this to help them so they can have a home cooked meal," Angela Montgomery, Wild Wing Café’s general manager.
"Well, to be honest, our staff is blown away by all of the community support and for them to realize all of they are doing to support the community," said Torri Roberts with Columbus Hospice.
Wild Wing Café also catered food for 40 to 50 people at Valley Healthcare at Fort Benning.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.