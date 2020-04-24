Country’s Barbecue in Columbus treats first responders to lunch

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - First responders in Columbus got a bit of southern home cooking on Friday.
County’s Barbecue along with help from others brought firefighters lunch that included roast beef, mashed potatoes, and more.
Co-owner Scott Ressmeyer said food was delivered three times to make sure each shift was fed. Interim Fire Chief Greg Lang said he is grateful for Country’s and all the restaurants donating to first responders right now. Ressmeyer said first responders are putting their lives on the line and Friday’s lunch was one way to show thanks.
"You know they're out there in harm’s way with this and they never know what they roll up on when they go to an ambulance call, or a fire, or officers have to go to a home,” said Ressmeyer. “They have no idea what they're going to walk into. They're there for us. It's just a small bit of appreciation we can give. I admire them. I truly admire them."
Lang said anyone who wants to give back to first responders can call the Columbus Fire & EMS office for more information.
