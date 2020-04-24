Food benefits for some Ala. school children approved by federal government

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Human Resources announced it has been approved by the federal government to issue Pandemic EBT benefits to eligible students in Alabama.
An estimated 407,395 Alabama school children will have access to meals that normally would have been provided at school.
P-EBT benefits will be provided to households that have children in grades K-12 who have temporarily lost access to free or reduced-price school meals due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These benefits are designed to cover meals missed since the onset of statewide school closures on March 18 through the end of the school year on May 29.
“We want to ensure that no Alabama child goes hungry during this time. The P-EBT program is essential to many in our state who depend on free or reduced meals at school to feed their children," said Alabama DHR Commissioner Nancy Buckner.
The state plans to issue most P-EBT benefits in May for the months of March, April and May.
The P-EBT program includes current Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients, as well as any other children who are eligible for a free or reduced-price meal at school.
P-EBT benefits will allow households to receive the estimated amount below per child:
- $68.40 for March
- $125.40 for April
- $119.70 for May
These benefits are active for a year after they have been issued. Children may continue to access meals distributed by local school districts while receiving P-EBT benefits.
P-EBT benefits may be used at any store that accepts SNAP and can be used to purchase SNAP eligible food items.
Benefits will first be distributed to existing eligible SNAP recipients through the Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card. No application is required.
The state will also identify eligible households who do not already participate in SNAP so they can receive EBT cards with benefits beginning in May.
Households that would normally be considered ineligible for SNAP due to the household’s income will receive a P-EBT letter notifying them of eligibility and program provisions.
