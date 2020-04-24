West Ga. nursing homes see 400+ patients, 200+ workers with COVID-19

West Ga. nursing homes see 400+ patients, 200+ workers with COVID-19
Coronavirus in nursing homes (Source: MGN)
April 24, 2020 at 12:00 PM EDT - Updated April 24 at 12:07 PM

WEST GEORGIA (WTVM) - 27 nursing homes throughout the Chattahoochee Valley region of west Georgia have patients, staff or both with confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Nursing homes across the Peach State are reporting the number of patients and employees who have tested positive for COVID-19, as well the number of patients who have died from the virus.

Georgia nursing homes with confirmed cases of the virus, as reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health, include:

Nursing Home City Patient Cases Patient Deaths Staff Cases
Evergreen Assisted Living Facility Albany 0 0 2
Pruitthealth - Palmyra Albany 113 19 47
Wynfield Park Health and Rehabilitation Albany 59 14 20
Magnolia Manor Methodist NSG Americus 15 3 17
Magnolia Manor Retirement Center Americus 0 0 4
Perfect Care Americus 17 5 0
Pioneer Health of Central Georgia Byromville 14 6 9
Azalea Trace Nursing Center Columbus 0 0 2
The Landings of Columbus Columbus 1 1 0
Magnolia Manor of Columbus Nursing Center - East Columbus 0 0 1
Muscogee Manor & Rehabilitation Center Columbus 11 1 6
Orchard View Rehabilitation & Skilled Nursing Center Columbus 0 0 1
River Towne Center Columbus 0 0 1
Fellowship Home at Cotton Hill Cuthbert 3 0 4
Joe-Anne Burgin Nursing Home Cuthbert 55 14 24
Dawson Health and Rehabilitation Dawson 41 13 24
Fort Gaines Health and Rehab Fort Gaines 0 0 1
Pruitthealth - Greenville Greenville 2 1 2
LaGrange Health and Rehab LaGrange 0 0 5
Lee County Health and Rehabilitation Leesburg 3 0 1
Oaks at Oakland Plantation Leesburg 5 1 4
Lillian G. Carter Health and Rehabilitation Plains 4 1 2
Sumter County Retirement Vill Plains 0 0 1
Four County Health and Rehabilitation Richland 1 0 0
Harborview Health Systems Thomaston Thomaston 23 10 20
Providence Healthcare Thomaston 46 9 21
Oak View Home, Inc. Waverly Hall 0 0 1
TOTAL 413 98 220

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.