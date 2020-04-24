Hair and nail salons in Columbus reopen and take precautions amid COVID-19 pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hair and nail salons are two of the businesses allowed to open back up to customers Friday under the governor’s back to work plan.
It was definitely not business as usual as there are safety precautions to follow.
Some nail and hair salons are still staying closed despite being allowed to reopen. But others are seeing a steady flow of customers, although their services are limited.
Face masks, gloves, and sanitizer are hot commodities during the coronavirus pandemic. At service industries like nail and hair salons, you can see them everywhere you look.
Friday is the first day these places are back open after being shut down by the governor, and customers are happy to be back in these chairs.
“Because this is therapeutic for me and I just enjoy getting away," one customer said. “And I’ve missed this, missed Minnie and seeing her. So, it was worth it to me and she’s taking all the right precautions.”
At Diamond Nails in Columbus, plexi-glass shields divide technicians from clients. Owner My Tran said they are booked solid for the weekend.
Hair salons are also seeing customers walk back through their doors. Yolanda Thornton at Four Star Salon said it is not business as usual though.
“Different, a little different because I’m only doing one at a time. So, that’s cutting down on the flow of traffic but other than that, it’s fine," Thornton said.
Her client, Chloe Williams came out on the first possible day to get her hair fixed after spending weeks at home.
“I just really had to get my hair done,” Williams said.
In North Columbus at Salon Allure, they split their hair dressers into two teams working every other day to limit the number of people inside. Renee Young said they’ve taken out furniture, magazines, and even are marking what people can touch.
“We’re doing all that we feel like we can possibly do, but hair dressers we have to be in that six foot range," Young said.
Face masks and prescheduled appointments are a new normal at places like these, where customers are just hoping for a slice of life before the coronavirus.
“I wanted to come out because I feel like as soon as we get back into the normal swing of things that we’ll get back to normal," another customer said.
While several places are reopening , many others are not. Several shops’ doors are still locked and waiting a little longer before seeing customers again.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.