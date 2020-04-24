House of Heroes Chattahoochee Valley delivering care packages to veterans in need

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Chattahoochee Valley chapter of the House of Heroes delivered a fourth round of care packages Friday to veterans over the age of 60.
The deliveries are a collaborative effort with Northside Baptist Church. The church collected items including toilet paper, paper towels, and cleaning supplies to donate to House of Heroes to distribute to local veterans in need.
Thanks to Headquarter Nissan, a van to deliver these care packages is allowing the House of Heroes to spend one day a week making deliveries. So far, the organization has provided 100 veterans with care packages.
“Since our mission has to do with veterans, we’re targeting those over the age of 60 because they are the most vulnerable at this time and we want to keep them safe,” said Susan Wood, executive director of House of Heroes. “We are doing our part to curb the coronavirus and just protect everybody the best way we can.”
To date, the local House of Heroes has helped over 1,100 recipients plus honored each vet by presenting them with a flag that has flown over the Capitol of the United States in their honor.
