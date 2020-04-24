Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

CHILD ABDUCTION-ARREST
California man accused of abducting son arrested in Arizona
PHOENIX (AP) — Federal authorities say they have arrested a California man accused of abducting his young son and taking him to northwestern Arizona. U.S. Marshals Service officials said 37-year-old Dustin Messner was taken into custody Wednesday at a home in Golden Valley. They say Messner abducted his 8-year-old son from Stockton, California, on April 5. Authorities said Messner made numerous comments and posts to his social media accounts that he wouldn’t be returning his son and threatened any law enforcement agency that would try to take him. Marshals Service officials said the boy was reunited with his mother Thursday and Messner was transported to a Mohave County jail while he awaits extradition to California’s San Joaquin County.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARIZONA-DEATH ROW
Lawyer: 4 Arizona death row inmates test positive for virus
PHOENIX (AP) — Four death row prisoners have tested positive for the coronavirus and another five are showing symptoms at the Arizona prison with the most confirmed cases. One of the ill inmates told The Associated Press that he and the others are being isolated in a dirty, cockroach-infested building. Arizona's first case on death row surfaced last week. A federal public defender says three other condemned prisoners have since tested positive. They're housed at the prison in Florence, which accounts for 22 of the 34 cases in state prisons. It houses the 114 men who are sentenced to die in Arizona. Corrections officials declined to comment.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARIZONA
Experts don't see sustained surge in virus deaths in Arizona
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona health officials said Thursday a surge of deaths from the coronavirus this week is likely the result of a boost in cases weeks ago and should slow because hospitalizations appear to have leveled off. The state counted 62 deaths in three days this week, a surge well above the average seen in recent weeks. But health officials said it was not an unexpected boost because it frequently takes several weeks for patients to die once they are hospitalized. The Department of Health Services reported 5,769 cases as of Thursday, an increase of 310 cases since Wednesday.
AP-US-TRUMP-NUCLEAR-
Trump panel: Boost US uranium mines as strategic interest
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Trump administration panel is urging government intervention to rescue America's nuclear-fuel industries in a tough global marketplace. A task force appointed by President Donald Trump supported his proposed $1.5 billion taxpayer bailout for U.S.-mined uranium, and called Thursday for making it easier to mine on public lands, among other changes. The Trump task force says the moves are necessary to save U.S. nuclear industrial base “from the brink of collapse." Opponents call the proposal an industry bailout.
ROBBERY-KIDNAPPING SUSPECTS ARRESTED
Police: Tempe men facing armed robbery, kidnapping charges
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Police say three Tempe men are facing armed robbery and kidnapping charges after they allegedly threatened a woman over a lost cellphone. The Arizona Republic reports that the female victim told Tempe police that she found a lost iPhone while picking up a family member at an apartment complex on April 12. According to court records, the woman told police that she received a threatening text message on the lost phone and three men in an SUV pulled up in front of her house. One of the men allegedly pointed a handgun at the victim, demanding she give him his phone back as well as her phone and money and she was dragged into the SUV.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-PHOENIX
Phoenix plans to spend federal aid on housing support
Nearly $18 million of federal funding provided to Phoenix in response to the coronavirus outbreak would pay for housing support that includes renting hotel rooms for homeless people and providing aid to other low-income people. Mayor Kate Gallego said the city council’s unanimous approval Tuesday for use of a grant is the largest investment in fighting homelessness in the city’s history. The city’s plans for spending the money include renting about 100 rooms at a hotel to house 100 seniors or people with chronic health issues who are at higher risk for COVID-19. Other parts of the city’s plan include more shelter beds and housing support. The city estimates it could help hundreds of homeless people.
ARIZONA LEGISLATURE
Not so fast: Arizona Legislature may meet after all
PHOENIX (AP) — A plan by Republican leaders of the Arizona Legislature to adjourn their recessed session on May 1 and only return if needed this year has hit a roadblock. The deal to cancel the session was announced Tuesday by House Speaker Rusty Bowers and Senate President Karen Fann. By Wednesday afternoon, majority House Republicans had persuaded Bowers to reconsider. House spokesman Andrew Wilder said they wanted to complete the session as normal. Fann said she's quizzing her members to try to determine how to proceed. Lawmakers had recessed on March 23 because of the danger of holding mass gatherings caused by the coronavirus.
POLICE SHOOTING-MESA
Mesa police: Officers fatally shooting knife-wielding man
MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Mesa police say an officer fatally shot a knife-wielding man during an encounter at an apartment complex Wednesday. Police say the shooting occurred in a common area of the complex near Mesa Community College after police went there in response to reports of a man walking around with a knife and yelling. Police didn’t provide specifics on what led to the shooting but Detective Nik Rasheta said officers tried unsuccessfully to subdue the man with less than lethal means. The man’s identity wasn’t released. No officers were injured.