MercyMed of Columbus treating nearly 200 COVID-19 patients

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - MercyMed of Columbus is treating many of the nearly 200 people who tested positive for COVID-19 during a four-day testing event earlier in April.
Doctors and staff go inside an isolation unit where they are in full hazmat gear to help people with the virus. MercyMed is also continuing to test people at its clinic by appointment.
"We have a routine in place for patients that are low risk,” said Billy Holbrook, development director for MercyMed. “We call them each day. For patients that are high risk and need some care in the clinic, we bring them in."
During WTVM’s COVID-19 Miles for Hope fundraiser, $7,000 was raised for MercyMed’s coronavirus fund.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.