MILITARY MATTERS: Georgia National Guard assisting healthcare workers at hospitals amid COVID-19 pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Soldiers are helping people all over the nation and in various ways during this COVID-19 pandemic, specifically giving an assist to healthcare workers on the front lines.
Roughly 25,000 people have responded to the Army’s call for volunteers to assist with the COVID-19 Response Initiative. One example is Georgia National Guard members with the Decatur-based 170th Military Police Battalion doing what they can at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital, captured on video provided to by Sgt. Jeron Walker with the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS).
“We are working hand-in-hand alongside the nurses at these checkpoint stations when you come into the facility. They are helping take temperatures and give guidance on directions," said Georgia National Guard SFC Stacy Amoling.
Soldiers are familiar with the idea of being on the front lines. An instructor-shooter with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit on Fort Benning is thanking the health care workers doing that during this global health crisis.
“And I wanted to give a shout-out to everybody who’s keeping this country together and running during this pandemic. You are all heroes," said SPC Emily Stith with the Army Marksmanship Unit on Fort Benning.
“From a healthcare worker’s point of view and a soldier’s point of view, continue living your daily life. Continue the social distance standards and wash your hands as much as you can. If you don’t have to go out, stay home," Amoling said.
Those are lessons learned from this radiologic technologist for a hospital in her civilian life. Amoling knows the importance of helping hospitals that are understaffed during the coronavirus outbreak.
