Nurse recovers from COVID-19, becomes first LifeSouth plasma donor

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - One of the first COVID-19 patients in Chambers County is giving back after recovering from the respiratory illness.
Eryn Morris, an RN and a care coordinator at East Alabama Medical Center became LifeSouth Blood Center’s first recovered Alabama plasma donor Thursday, EAMC said.
Plasma from recovered patients contains antibodies, proteins in the patient’s blood. Preliminary studies have shown these antibodies can be helpful to hospitalized COVID-19 patients by lessening the severity of the case.
On March 20, Morris was tested and quarantined for 17 days. It was during that time she decided she wanted to donate her plasma as soon as she could.
“I had a lot of time at home to think about the patients in the hospital who were so sick with COVID-19,” said Morris during her plasma donation. “My body was strong enough to fight off COVID, but somebody else may not be able to and could benefit from the antibodies in my plasma.”
Like blood, plasma is type-specific meaning that Morris’ A-positive plasma will have to be matched to an A-positive patient. The process only takes about 24 hours, so her plasma donation will be available as early as Friday night.
LifeSouth has partnered with medical centers in Alabama, Georgia, and Florida to collect the plasma in order to provide transfusions to patients still battling the pandemic.
Recovered coronavirus patients who were tested and found positive, can donate plasma if they have not had symptoms for at least 14 days and test negative by a lab, or after 28 days without symptoms with no follow-up testing required.
Potential donors should email medicaloffice@lifesouth.org or call 888-795-2707 to offer their help.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.