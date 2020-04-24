11 patients, 37 employees at Phenix City rehabilitation hospital test positive for COVID-19 throughout pandemic

Throughout this pandemic, Regional Rehabilitation Hospital has reported approximately 11 COVID-19 positive patients; however, this number includes those we have admitted to our hospital knowing they were COVID-19 positive. As a licensed hospital, we are doing our part to support our community and local healthcare system by accepting and caring for COVID-19 positive patients. At each stage of this pandemic Regional Rehabilitation Hospital has provided patient care and employee support in accordance with the most current CDC and the Alabama Department of Public Health recommendations for acute hospitals. As of today, April 24, we have only three COVID-19 positive patients in our hospital, and another patient will successfully discharge home tomorrow. No patients have died of COVID-19 while at Regional Rehabilitation Hospital. We remain committed to providing high-quality care for which we are known, whether that be through our standard rehabilitation services or by temporarily serving patients recovering from COVID-19 during this challenging time.