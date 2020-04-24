11 patients, 37 employees at Phenix City rehabilitation hospital test positive for COVID-19 throughout pandemic

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Regional Rehabilitation Hospital in Phenix City has reported approximately 11 COVID-19 patients throughout the pandemic. Thirty-seven employees have tested positive.
The hospital said the patients include people who were admitted to the hospital who knew they had COVID-19. As of Friday, April 24, Regional Rehabilitation has three COVID-19 patients.
Regional Rehabilitation said it has provided patients and employees support in accordance with the most current recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Alabama Department of Public Health.
See the full statement released on behalf of the hospital below:
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.