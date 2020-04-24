Road work in Phenix City to divert neighborhood traffic

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Road reconstruction and resurfacing in a Phenix City neighborhood will leave residents taking a new way home for a few weeks.
Phenix City officials say that a city contractor will begin work in the Asbury Park neighborhood on Tuesday, Apr. 28. The work is expected to last between two and three weeks.
Detours and traffic control measures will be in place to route traffic around the construction.
Drivers should expect delays during this time.
