So Long, Severe Weather!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Well, the rain and storms have finally faded away, though fortunately our severe weather threat here in the Chattahoochee Valley didn’t pan out. So, we’re happy to give you an extended stretch of nice weather through the middle of next week! Apart from some patchy fog around this morning, a gorgeous Friday head with clouds clearing out throughout the day and turning warm again this afternoon with highs near 80.
On Saturday, a cold front headed our way could bring an isolated thundershower across North Alabama and North Georgia, but I think most of us will stay on the dry and warm side under a partly cloudy sky. Sunday looks even nicer with highs a touch cooler in the mid 70s, and plentiful sunshine returning with the intention to hang around through Tuesday.
By Wednesday though, our next storm system heads our way bringing scattered showers and storms to the Valley again. At this time, we don’t anticipate much in the way of severe weather concerns, but we’ll of course let you know if that changes. As far as temperatures, all in all next week looks seasonable with upper 70s and low 80s in the afternoons and 50s in the mornings. Enjoy, and embrace the quiet weather we’ll get for once when transitioning from Sunday to Monday!
