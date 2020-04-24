So Long, Severe Weather!

By Wednesday though, our next storm system heads our way bringing scattered showers and storms to the Valley again. At this time, we don’t anticipate much in the way of severe weather concerns, but we’ll of course let you know if that changes. As far as temperatures, all in all next week looks seasonable with upper 70s and low 80s in the afternoons and 50s in the mornings. Enjoy, and embrace the quiet weather we’ll get for once when transitioning from Sunday to Monday!