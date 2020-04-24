Suspect arrested for robbing elderly man in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The suspect in a Columbus robbery case has been identified and arrested.
Jason Ware is charged with battery and robbery. His arrest stems from an incident April 21 at Walmart on Victory Drive.
According to Columbus police, the suspect walked up to an elderly citizen, who was in his vehicle waiting on curbside groceries to be delivered, and asked for money to buy food. The elderly man felt compelled to help Ware and went into his wallet to retrieve some money.
Police say Ware reached into the vehicle and began to struggle with the victim who faught to keep his wallet. Ware was able to take the man’s money by force and fled on foot.
Ware is currently being held in the Muscogee County Jail. His Recorder’s Court hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. April 25.
