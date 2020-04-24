2 suspects arrested, charged with attempted murder in connection with Opelika shooting

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Two suspects were arrested in Opelika Friday in connection with a shooting of a 24-year-old man last week.
18-year-old Andrew Bryant of Opelika and 18-year-old Jalan Spinks-Bryant of Auburn are charged with attempted murder. The shooting happened April 17.
Andrew Lewis was arrested at Studio 6 motel on Gateway Drive. He was found in possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a pistol. He is also charged with unlawful possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and license to carry a pistol required.
Jalan Spinks-Bryant was arrested at a residence on Hurst Street.
Both suspects were booked into the Lee County Jail.
