Teen hospitalized after hit by car in North Columbus neighborhood

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A teen is in the hospital after following an accident in a North Columbus neighborhood Friday night.
A 13-year-old girl was hit by a car while she was on a bicycle. The accident happened on Incline Drive off of Kirkwood Drive.
The girl was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital. Columbus police said her injuries are severe, but she is expected to recover. Police also said the driver of the vehicle was not at fault and will not be charged.
