Tons of sanitizer: Retailer charged with hoarding, gouging

In this undated photo provided by the office of the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, personal protective equipment is seen on a table in a Brentwood, N.Y., warehouse. Federal prosecutors say New York retailer Amardeep Singh has been charged with hoarding disposable masks, surgical gowns and hand sanitizer in the Long Island warehouse and selling the items at huge markups in violation of the Defense Production Act of 1950. (Source: A Bagnuola/US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York via AP)