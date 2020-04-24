Weekend Weather Looking Breezy But Dry

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Saturday will be breezy with a mix of sun and clouds and the best chances for rain and storms well to our north. Going into Sunday, a cooler air mass will move into the Valley with windy conditions - winds may gust up to 30 mph during the day - and highs in the low to mid 70s. Early next week looks dry with clouds increasing heading into Tuesday. Overnight lows will be on the cool side Monday and Tuesday mornings with mostly 40s in the area. Our next storm system will arrive on Wednesday with a good chance of rain and storms; some storms could be on the strong side, but we don’t anticipate major severe weather concerns as of right now. We will cool down briefly next Thursday with a partly cloudy sky, but look for mostly sunny conditions and warmer weather to return by next Friday and next weekend with highs back in the low to mid 80s.