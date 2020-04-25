Columbus mayor urges business owners to follow guidelines in governor’s order as they reopen

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The mayor of Columbus is urging local businesses to follow the guidelines in the governor’s order as they reopen.
The Reviving a Healthy Georgia order was signed Thursday by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.
Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson said all businesses defined in the order must follow the minimum guidelines. Henderson is also encouraging everyone to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation on social distancing, wearing a mask in public, and only engaging in essential travel.
Henderson said the mandate for social distancing at city parks will remain in effect.
View the full order below:
