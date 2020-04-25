Gorgeous Weekend Ahead!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A cold front pushing across the area will bring a few clouds, along with breezy conditions for today. Otherwise, expect lots of sun and lower humidity for the weekend.
Highs will reach the 80s this afternoon, but Sunday will be much cooler with highs staying in the lower 70s. Gorgeous stretch of weather extends into the beginning parts of next week.
The next rain chance comes next Wednesday as a cold front sweeps across the region. Behind it, sunny skies along with cooler & drier air return for the second half of next week.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.