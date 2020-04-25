Jalen Hurts drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2nd round

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jalen Hurts, the quarterback who stole the hearts of Alabama fans and took the Oklahoma Sooners all the way to the playoffs in the final season of his college career, has been drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles as the 53rd pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Hurts was the starting quarterback for the Crimson Tide from 2016 to 2018. His starting position was undisputed until an uncharacteristically inaccurate game against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2018 National Championship led to a tough coaching decision.
Head Coach Nick Saban made the call - Jalen was out and backup Tua Tagovailoa was in. Bama fans know the rest of the story. It was a bittersweet moment as Tua led the team to victory in overtime.
Hurts lost his starting position after he and his team won the national title, so he left Tuscaloosa to play for the Oklahoma Sooners for the final season of his college career. But his lasting impression was the poise and grace he maintained throughout the entire ordeal.
Now he’s headed to the league! We know we speak for many when we say, Congratulations Jalen!
