‘Lights for Lifesavers’ installed at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital to honor healthcare workers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Callaway Gardens and landscaping company Cut Above teamed up to thank healthcare workers for their essential work.
They installed lights, known as “Lights for Lifesavers,” to the exterior of Piedmont Columbus Regional’s midtown campus. Brad Terrell with Cut above said he was thrilled to be apart of the project.
“When facilities management at the hospital asked us to do it, we were thrilled because we were actually thinking of some ways that we could help,” said Terrell. “And when they called and initiated this project, we were so glad that they asked us to do it, thrilled to help, and just glad to be able to help. I reach out to Callaway Gardens and they felt the same way.”
The goal of the project is to honor healthcare workers who are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
