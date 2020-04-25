Vigil honors victims of crime in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday night Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office hosted the annual Alabama Candlelight Vigil to honor and pay tribute to victims of crime.
For the past decade, the candlelight vigil has been held outside on the steps of the attorney general’s office. On the Friday of every National Crime Victims’ Rights week, victims and their families gather and remember the thousands of Alabamians who have suffered trauma following an act of crime or those whose lives that were lost to violent crime.
Because of COVID-19 group gathering restrictions, the usual in person candlelight vigil had to be canceled. That did not, however, stop Marshall from remembering these victims.
This year, for the first time ever, the public was invited to attend the vigil virtually by joining a live broadcast online.
“This event is really important for these victims and their families as well to be able to honor their loved ones,” said Marshall. “To be able to come together in a very communal way, and to know that they are not alone, and so for us to do this virtually was the best way that we knew to be able to do it, because we felt like the opportunity for us to be able to do this together was too important to miss.”
Victims of Crime and Leniency Executive Director Janette Grantham, was one of the Crime Victims’ Rights Advocacy speakers in attendance.
Grantham said it was unfortunate that across the state vigils that would normally be held during the week could not take place, but that she was grateful Marshall found a way to make it happen.
“Attorney General Steve Marshall, he’s awesome. He came up with this plan and I am so very thankful that him and the others here tonight have not allowed the Crime Victims’ Rights Week to be forgotten,” said Grantham. “It may be different, but we’re still here and we still have help for all these victims no matter what the crime is there is someone here tonight that is here to help them.”
Speakers in attendance spoke about the wide range of people who fall victim to a senseless criminal act. Whether it be an officer in the line of duty, or a family member or friend, anyone can fall victim to sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, drunk and drugged driving, or homicide, and a candle was lit for every one of those victims.
COVID-19 might have taken away the group gathering, but nothing was going to take away the communities chance to pay tribute to those whose lives were so innocently taken away.
If you were unable to tune into the live service, a tapping of the full ceremony can be found on the attorney general’s website.
