Benefit concert on Lake Harding raises over $12,000 for Feeding the Valley Food Bank

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - People in the Chattahoochee Valley community came together for a benefit concert on Lake Harding and raised more than $12,000 for Feeding the Valley Food Bank Saturday night. This community fundraiser was planned in just four days, by a group of friends who saw a need in the Chattahoochee Valley.
People were able to enjoy live music on the lake, while raising money for people experiencing food insecurity. One of the hosts of the event says the goal is to put food on people’s tables during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The main thing is we are under God’s wings right now. We want to make sure that we’re praying for these people and we’re bringing in money and we’re bringing in food donations to make sure people have food on their tables for the families and for their children, for the next 3 to 6 months. We don’t know how long this is going to last," said Don Johnson.
In order to organize this event, they had to make sure people were still still social distancing. People were able to drive up and listen to live music, but they had to stay in their own boats and 6 feet apart.
If you weren't able to make the event, you can donate
