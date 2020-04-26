Blustery Sunday Ahead!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - HOLD ON TO YOUR HATS! Wind advisory is in effect for much of the WTVM viewing area, with wind gusts of 25-35 MPH possible this afternoon. Otherwise, a beautiful day ahead with sunny skies, highs in the 70s, and low humidity!
Gorgeous weather continues into the work week with lots of sun, low humidity, and highs in the 70s & 80s.
The next rain chance comes next Wednesday into Thursday as a cold front sweeps across the region. Severe weather is not expected.
The heat is on by next weekend as a hot dome of high pressure builds over the southeast. Highs will approach 90 degrees, threatening record highs! Stay tuned!
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.