GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Hogansville

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation into an officer-involved shooting that left a suspect dead late Saturday night on Lincoln Street.
Officers were dispatched to 600 Lincoln Street around 9:28 p.m. in reference to a noise complaint.
The Hogansville Police Department attempted to contact 61-year-old Faron Morris Hammond. The officers left the residence without contacting Hammond.
Around 9:40 p.m., officers received a second noise complaint and were again dispatched to 600 Lincoln Street. Officers arrived to the scene around 9:43 p.m. and made contact with Hammond.
Hammond fired at an officer through the door with a 12-gauge shotgun resulting in an officer being shot. The officer returned fire, striking and killing Hammond inside the residence.
That officer was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The GBI will continue its independent investigation of the incident.
