Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Dolphins this week have added 11 draft picks, including a potential franchise quarterback, and a veteran running back. Even so, they may still be at least a year away from playoff contention. That’s partly because last season’s team was so bereft of talent, and partly because of the type of players Miami drafted, especially with the top two picks. Neither is likely to start when the 2020 season begins. That includes No. 5 overall choice Tua Tagovailoa, who is still recovering from a hip injury that ended his Alabama career in mid-November.