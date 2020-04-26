Local Nurse speaks out after contracting COVID-19 at Regional Rehabilitation Hospital

PHENIX City, Ala. (WTVM) - News leader 9 investigated a reported COVID-19 outbreak at Regional Rehabilitation Hospital in Phenix City. News leader 9 learned about the issue from a nurse at Regional Rehabilitation, who wishes to anonymous.
The nurse reached out with their concerns after testing positive for Coronavirus. The parent company of Regional Rehabilitation Hospital in Phenix City said it’s had more than three dozen cases of Coronavirus.
Nurses at Regional Rehabilitation Hospital in Phenix City are voicing concerns about what they said is a COVID-19 outbreak in the hospital. They told News Leader 9 that a lack of protective gear while being exposed to the virus and inconsistency in safety precautions for staff and patients are some of their concerns, and has prompted some employees to resign.
One nurse who recently recovered from Coronavirus said she thinks it would be dangerous to return to work.
“I don’t think it’s safe to go back there. I don’t think they use good judgement. I think it’s strange that we have so many cases at a rehabilitation center where people are coming there to get better.”
After caring for a patient who was suspected to have Coronavirus, she said she received a call notifying her the patient tested positive and was told that she shouldn’t get tested because she had no symptoms. She insisted on getting tested anyway, and claims she was asked to return to work before her results came back. She said
“I obviously got tested. The doctor recommended that I be quarantined until I got my test results back. I notified her of that and she said to come back as long as I wear a mask and at that point, that was the first time I was allowed to wear a mask at work.”
She also said only three of her co-workers that tested positive for the virus have returned to work.
According to Encompass Health, the parent company for Regional Rehabilitation Hospital, 37 employees contracted COVID-19 and they don’t believe they all contracted it from the hospital.
They said that as of Friday,“20 of our employees have recovered and have been able to return to care for patients. There have been no management or employee changes," said Hillary Carnell.
Nurses at the hospital are said they are mainly concerned about the lack of communication and safety precautions between the hospital and its employees and patients.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.