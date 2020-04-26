One person dead after early morning shooting on Cusseta Rd. and 27th Ave.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person has died in a shooting that police are investigating on Cusseta Road and 27th Avenue in Columbus.
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has confirmed that one man was pronounced dead in connection to this shooting.
60-year-old Richard Watson was pronounced dead at 5:40 a.m. Bryan said that Watson had a gunshot wound, but no exit wound.
Police say Watson was shot in his car.
Police are asking that everyone avoid the area until the scene is clear.
