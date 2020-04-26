One person dead after single-car crash in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Opelika on Saturday evening, April 25.
The accident happened at the intersection of Sportsplex Parkway and Andrews Road. Upon arrival, officers found the vehicle off the roadway.
The driver, who was the sole occupant, was transported to East Alabama Medical Center for treatment for their injuries. The driver was pronounced dead in the emergency room at 9:30 p.m.
This crash is under investigation by the Opelika Police Department Traffic Homicide Investigation Unit.
Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200.
