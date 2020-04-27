ABC inserting you into your favorite show with Zoom backgrounds

(WTVM) - As social distancing continues and many of us continue to work from home, ABC wants to help make your next Zoom meeting a little more fun.
Whether it’s the Bachelor Mansion, the American Idol stage or the courtroom with Annalise Keating, you can make the scenes from your favorite ABC shows the backdrop during your next meeting.
The network is providing images from the shows on their current roster to brighten fans’ day by inserting them into the world of their favorite show.
All you have to do to be the envy of your coworkers is save the images from any of the ABC social media accounts, including the tweet thread below, and set it as your background for your next meeting.
