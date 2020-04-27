Auburn pharmacy offers COVID-19 antibody testing

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A local pharmacy in Auburn is offering finger-prick testing with results that indicate if you have had COVID-19 or if you currently have the virus and are contagious.
The Drug Store on Dean Road is the pharmacy offering this testing.
Trent Settles received the test Monday.
“I was sick about three weeks ago,” he said. “So, I just wanted to get checked and double check because I have rotations coming up, and it would be good to know if I’ve been exposed and my body is building up antibodies.”
Owner and compounding pharmacist Lisa Leonard said they’ve tested about 50 people since Friday with this new test.
A quick finger prick and a 10 to 20 minute wait will tell you if you have either of two types of Coronavirus antibodies.
“The test tests for both antibodies,” Leonard said. “The IGM, which tells us you have the current virus and are contagious, and the other test for the IGG antibodies, which tells us you have had it in the past.”
Settles’ test showed he’s not currently contagious but does have the other type of antibody, which the pharmacist said means he did have COVID-19 at one point.
The World Health Organization said the presence of antibodies doesn’t necessarily mean you can’t get the virus again, but Settles said he still feels better knowing he’s fought the virus already.
“If I’m around it again, hopefully my body has built the antibodies. And I may not get it again because it was really not fun,” he said.
At the Drug Store in Auburn, it costs $75, and each patient gets the antibody test and access to a teledoctor.
Leonard said anybody can get the test, but right now, there’s a limited supply. She suggested if you’re not currently showing symptoms and are instead just curious, wait and you’ll save some money.
“I’d wait for about a week or so,” she said. “We’ve ordered tests directly from the wholesaler. It’s a much less expensive test. It’s the exact same test; it just won’t have the telemedicine incorporated into the fee.”
Leonard said the tests that come in next week will cost about $40 to $45.
