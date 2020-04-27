Auburn students volunteering to deliver groceries to seniors, people at high risk of COVID-19

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - As Auburn University students continue their studies online, some are using their extra time to give back to their community.
Volunteers with a new non-profit organization called “Leave It To Us,” pick up items from grocery stores and pharmacies and deliver them completely for free to seniors or people with immune deficiencies or who are at high risk for contracting COVID-19.
The non-profit was started by a University of Alabama student, but now around 50 Auburn students have hopped on board to help in East Alabama.
The chapter founder said so far, they only have one family utilizing the service, but they now have the manpower to serve dozens more. They’re hoping more and more people begin using this free service.
“If you don’t need to put yourself at risk and someone else can do it for you, let us take that risk for you and not put yourself in that situation," said Auburn’s chapter coordinator, Madison Patrick. “If my grandmother had that service, that would be amazing. It would be a huge relief. I would know she’s not putting herself in any unnecessary situations or putting herself at risk."
According to organization leaders, you simply call, Facebook message, or email your grocery list and volunteers will do your shopping. You can get more information on how to contact Leave It To Us here.
They said the volunteers use special sanitizing protocol and will leave the groceries on your porch.
Patrick said those who use Leave it to Us pay volunteers by cash or check when the groceries are dropped off.
Because volunteers must front the money for the groceries and pay for their own gas, she said the organization’s founder has created a Gofundme page to help support volunteers.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.