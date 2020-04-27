AUM announces nursing student killed in Friday crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Auburn University at Montgomery senior was killed in a Montgomery crash Friday morning.
The university announced that Sarah Mills, 21, was a nursing major from Salem. She was expected to graduate next week.
AUM said Mills was on her way to work at Jackson Hospital when she was killed in a three-car crash on Interstate 85.
Due to government regulations, AUM said a private graveside service will be held. The service will be live-streamed Tuesday at 1 p.m. and can be viewed online through the Rainey Family Funeral Service website and Facebook page.
Mills’ classmates have also set up the Sarah Mills Scholarship to honor her memory and assist future AUM students. Memorial gifts can be made online. Type Sarah Mills Scholarship in the “Other” box located on the gift form.
Checks for the fund can also be mailed to the AUM Development Office:
AUM Development Office
Attn: Marie Harrington
P.O. Box 244023
Montgomery, AL 36124-4023
Checks should be made out to the Auburn University Foundation with “Sarah Mills Scholarship” written in the memo section.
