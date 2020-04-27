Columbus restaurant choosing to remain closed for dine-in amid COVID-19 pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Contrary to Georgia Governer Brian Kemp’s orders to allow restaurants to re-open under strict guidelines, some have chosen to remain close.
B. Merrell’s on Veteran’s Parkway is one of those restaurants that have chosen to remain closed for the well-being of their employees and the general public.
Barry Merrell, the owner of B. Merrell’s, said a large part of his reasoning to remain closed is due to conflicting messages from political leaders.
“I listened to the governor, I listened to the mayor of Atlanta, and I listened to other politicians and the president," said Merrell. “And it just seems like they weren’t on the same page. It seems like they are really worried about the economy, meanwhile, the health people are leaning more towards ‘be safe’.”
B. Merrell’s is operating internally with a skeletal crew to help process carry-out orders and maintain business as best they can while adapting to pandemic restaurant guidelines.
While a majority of employees remain at home on unemployment, staff-member Donna Langer remains on-shift at the restaurant. She said she agrees with the owner’s decision to delay the opening.
“I think that by wearing the mask and the gloves, and by continuing to do the curbside keeps us safer," Langer said. "I think in the long run, we’re all going to be safer from this.”
Merrell said he is keeping all his employed and unemployed staffs in mind by seeking further assistance for them and for his restaurant from the second round of the Payroll Protection Program.
“We were missed on the first go-around with the PPP," he said. "We have reapplied and our application is already in. We are hoping that this time when it is funded, that we are approved for it. In the meantime, they are on unemployment. I’m anxious to get them back to work, but not at the risk of them getting sick or being exposed.”
B. Merrell’s may remain closed for the time being, but they are still open for business by doing drive-up carry-out orders. The staff said they make sure to limit contact when patrons arrive for their orders and they follow all the proper sterilization procedures when taking payment.
