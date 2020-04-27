Feeding the Valley Food Bank thanks community for support during coronavirus pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While the coronavirus pandemic continues, Feeding the Valley Food Bank is supporting hundreds of people by providing food.
Feeding the Valley wants to thank the community for supporting them during this trying time.
With nearly a 50 percent increase in demand, CEO Frank Sheppard said donations make a big difference. So far, roughly $25,000 has been donated through different events.
"We're at the point where food supply is getting low and we're having to purchase food where normally, most all of the food is donated,” said Sheppard. “So, that money goes a long way."
Sheppard said you can help by donating food or finances to Feeding the Valley. The food bank usually distributes 1 million pounds of food per month. Now, it’s delivering almost 1.5 million pounds.
Although Feeding the Valley is not taking volunteers right now, Sheppard said they hope to have their volunteer service up and running again soon.
