Georgia death toll approaches 1,000, almost 24K confirmed cases of COVID-19
Georgia Coronavirus Update
By Alex Jones | April 27, 2020 at 12:05 PM EDT - Updated April 27 at 12:05 PM

GEORGIA (WTVM) - Almost 1,000 Georgians have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The number of those testing positive for COVID-19 is also continuing to rise with the latest numbers seeing the number of patients rise to almost 24,000.

As of 12:00 p.m. on Apr. 27, the Georgia Department of Public Health reports 23,773 people have tested positive for the virus. 4,433 patients are currently hospitalized and 942 have died.

Below is a list of the counties in the WTVM viewing area.

County Number of Cases Deaths
Dougherty 1474 108
Sumter 361 23
Lee 302 18
Muscogee 280 4
Upson 200 15
Terrell 165 17
Randolph 156 19
Crisp 155 2
Worth 142 9
Troup 132 4
Dooly 113 7
Harris 56 2
Meriwether 49 0
Marion 39 1
Talbot 21 1
Clay 20 2
Stewart 17 0
Schley 16 1
Taylor 16 2
Chattahoochee 9 0
Webster 9 2
Quitman 3 1

