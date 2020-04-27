Georgia death toll approaches 1,000, almost 24K confirmed cases of COVID-19

GEORGIA (WTVM) - Almost 1,000 Georgians have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The number of those testing positive for COVID-19 is also continuing to rise with the latest numbers seeing the number of patients rise to almost 24,000.
As of 12:00 p.m. on Apr. 27, the Georgia Department of Public Health reports 23,773 people have tested positive for the virus. 4,433 patients are currently hospitalized and 942 have died.
Below is a list of the counties in the WTVM viewing area.
