Georgia schools remain closed while parts of the state are reopening, parents speak out

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia schools are remaining closed while parts of the state are reopening and one Harris County mother says she is happy the school system is protecting students by staying closed.
“I have to appreciate the fact that our school system is still protecting our children because, you know, those places that are opening in our society are optional, and our family is still sheltering in place and going out only when necessary," said Melissa Hayes.
Her daughter Jamyra Hayes attends Harris County High School and said her school is having a virtual graduation in May and is also planning a traditional commencement in the summer.
Hayes bandmate, Kaleigh Griswell, and her father say they would prefer a traditional commencement ceremony.
“It’s a little disappointing that she is not being able to walk across that stage and get all the honors for all of the hard work that she’s done, but with everything you come across, it makes you harder. It makes you tougher," said Jerry Griswell
High school senior Noelle Dawson said her school will also be holding a virtual commencement. She wishes they could have an in-person graduation since Georgia is slowly reopening, but her mother says she understands why we need to continue social distancing.
“Everything is so up in the air, I feel that I really wanted to see my daughter graduate and watch the students walk across the stage because I think they’ve earned that. But at the same time, I understand why we need to continue social distancing and the importance of being healthy and being alive first," said Barbara Dawson.
Although these students are not having a traditional senior year, all three said they are happy to spend more time with their families before going off to college.
