Local high school senior and mom create Facebook group to celebrate class of 2020

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Students have not been inside of the classroom for more than a month due to coronavirus concerns.
Communities across the country are showing support for high school seniors as events have been canceled like prom and sporting events.
The Facebook group “Adopt and Celebrate 2020 seniors - Muscogee, Harris, Russell, Lee County” highlights seniors’ accomplishments throughout the Chattahoochee Valley.
“This is going to be a special class and I promise you, they’re going to make their mark," said Chandell Shorter.
Shorter created the Facebook page to encourage high school seniors, including her daughter Cyndey Thomas, who is a senior at Shaw High School in Columbus.
“One day, she’s like I understand. It’s a pandemic and we just have to be safe and then the next day, it’s just crying all day. I know if my daughter is feeling so discouraged or almost at the brink of depression then it’s other children," Shorter said.
“I’m not even a big baby about stuff like this, but it’s really took a toll on me," Thomas explained.
The goal of the Facebook group is to uplift high school seniors across the Chattahoochee Valley as many spring events have been canceled due to COVID-19.
“Celebrate, encourage, and really help our seniors understand that this is not the end, but that better days are coming and that as a community, we’re super excited and proud of them," Shorter said.
Shorter and her daughter match high school seniors with other members of the group they call “angel adopters.”
“She stays up with me 2:30 in the morning sometimes working the inbox, making sure these students get matched up. We really don’t like to go to sleep with any seniors waiting in the cue,” Shorter said.
Adopters can send seniors items from their Amazon gift list, gift cards, money through mobile payment apps and more. Some are even serving as mentors.
As Thomas gets ready to head to Alabama State to play volleyball, she has a message for her fellow seniors.
“I just want to encourage you all to keep pushing and I know it’s hard, but God got us and we’re going to be good," Shorter said.
Even if you’re not in a position to give financially, Shorter encourages people to still join the group and look at testimonial videos from seniors who have gotten support from strangers. So far, Shorter says 500 students have been adopted and been given more than $9,000 through mobile payment apps like Cash App and Venmo.
