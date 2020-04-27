MCSD announces student transfer options for 2020-2021 school year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District (MCSD) announced student transfer options for the 2020-2021 school year.
The application window for student transfer options will begin May 11 at 12:01 a.m. and end May 22 at 11:59 p.m. Late submissions will not be considered.
Transfer statuses will be sent to parents and guardians via email by July 10 for grades 1-12. Kindergarten transfer requests will be processed through August 14.
MCSD offers the open seat transfer option and hardship transfers. Parents and guardians can only apply for one option. Students currently enrolled under an open seat option do not need to reapply except in the case of an elementary student moving to middle school or a middle school student moving to high school.
To access transfer application online, click here. For more information related to transfer requests, email centralregistration@muscogee.k12.ga.us.
