More Sunny Weather Before Mid-Week Storms

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A cool start to the work week with temperatures down in the 40s for some for Monday morning, but a pleasant afternoon in store as highs climb to the mid 70s under a sunny sky. We look to stay mainly dry through Tuesday, but by then clouds will be on the increase ahead of our next storm system in the cards of us on Wednesday.
Right now, the Valley is under a Level 1/5 risk for seeing some strong to severe storms moving in during the late afternoon and evening hours. A few storms will be capable of producing gusty winds and hail. The tornado risk is not zero, but regardless very low at this time. All in all, this threat pales in comparison to the other severe risks we’ve seen recently, so we don’t have any major concerns at this time.
Rain will clear out Wednesday overnight, but some remnant moisture wrapping around on the backside of the storm system will keep some clouds around on Thursday. The weather looks fantastic as we wrap up the week though with dry, mostly sunny weather anticipated through next Monday; however, we’ve been seeing hints of a big warm-up in the forecast by the weekend-- temperatures will surge very close to the 90s!
