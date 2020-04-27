Phoebe releases Monday COVID-19 numbers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, Phoebe’s top official said while the hospital system’s Monday COVID-19 numbers show improvement, the virus isn’t going away anytime soon.
As of noon Monday, these were all Phoebe-related COVID-19 test results:
- Total Positive Results – 2,258
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 75
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 21
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 80
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center - 22
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total Patients Awaiting Test Results – 52
- Total Negative Results – 4,497
- Total Patients Recovered – 1,629
Since Friday, Phoebe received 169 test results throughout the health system. The hospital system said that number includes 128 negative results and 37 positives, including four additional deaths of positive COVID-19 patients.
“Over the last week, we received an average of one positive COVID-19 test result every hour of every day. That proves the virus is still spreading in our community. We’re glad that number is significantly lower than the average of five hourly positive results we were receiving four weeks ago, but the current numbers show COVID-19 isn’t going away any time soon. We want the public to understand, while the situation is improving, we are still treating patients who are critically ill because of COVID-19, and, unfortunately, deaths continue to occur. Folks in southwest Georgia need to continue to take the threat from COVID-19 seriously,” Scott Steiner, Phoebe CEO, said.
To prevent a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in southwest Georgia, Phoebe strongly encourages everyone to strictly adhere to the following coronavirus prevention tips:
- Wear a clean mask at work and in public at all times.
- Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water or use hand sanitizer often.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Do not congregate in groups and always maintain a distance of six feet from others when you are in public.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces often.
